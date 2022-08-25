The Leap : 25 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Falcon

Fede has had quite the journey so far. He went from near oblivion under Solari to a convenient solution under Zidane. The Uruguay international has finally managed to stake a claim in Ancelotti’s XI. If he keeps his feet on the ground, this swiss army knife stardust of a player will give us many more wonderful moments in the future. I am tempted to say that he has made the leap. We will see an even more decisive Fede this season. I have to say, the armband looks good on the falcon.

Snatched his soul

The big Frenchman shows the silky smooth side of his game to glide past his compatriot with ease. Tchouameni is going to be really fun to watch this season. He’s got some way to go but what a talent. He’s going to have to make the leap without a run up. I wouldn’t bet against him.

Not this time..

Eduardo Camavinga is comparable to Vinicius Jr when he joined four years ago. The raw talent is undeniable. The energy and enthusiasm, irresistible. What’s more is that he’s also a youngster who shines on the biggest stage.

Much like Vinicius was, Camavinga is a teenager with experienced campaigners ahead of him in the pecking order. Vinicius did not find it easy to earn a place in the XI and the injury problems of Eden Hazard were a blessing in disguise for him. Camavinga has a similarly difficult task and we’ve seen him step up recently in the absence of Toni Kroos.

There’s a small opportunity for Camavinga to make the World Cup squad for France, so the kid has a lot to play for. Will Camavinga make his leap this season?

RodryGoes to RodryGoals.. ?

Rodrygo is another incredibly gifted youngster. His technical gifts unfortunately do not have the supreme physical gifts of players like Vinicius, Fede and Edu. The injuries have done quite a bit to limit the young Brazilian’s progress. Rodrygo will have to make the leap this season with his goal contribution. This means he will need to stay healthy in order to deliver goals when Carletto needs them. Fede’s start to the season will make a starting place slightly more complicated.. He needs to make that leap.

