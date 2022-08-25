UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw: How to watch, time and Real Madrid’s potential opponents

The draw for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage takes place today and the 32 teams will know their opponents for the first few months of the competition. Here’s how the different pots are configured.

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Atletico de Madrid

Chelsea

Sevilla

Barcelona

Red Bull Leipzig

Juventus

Tottenham

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen

Red Bull Salzburg

Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Portugal

Inter Milan

Benfica

Pot 4

Brugge

Olympique Marseille

Celtic

Glasgow Rangers

Maccabi Haifa

Copenhaguen

Viktoria Plzen

Dinamo Zagreb

Keep in mind that teams from the same country can’t face each other in the group stage, so Real Madrid will avoid all Atletico de Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla in this first stage of the competition. At the same time, that means that the potential opponents for Los Blancos in Pot 2 are quite strong.

HOW TO WATCH AND STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW

Date: 08/25/2022

Time: 18:00 CEST, 12:00pm EST.

Venue: Istanbul, Turkey.

Available Streaming: UEFA.com