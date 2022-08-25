UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw: How to watch, time and Real Madrid’s potential opponents

The draw for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage takes place today and the 32 teams will know their opponents for the first few months of the competition. Here’s how the different pots are configured.
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Atletico de Madrid
Chelsea
Sevilla
Barcelona
Red Bull Leipzig
Juventus
Tottenham
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen
Red Bull Salzburg
Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Portugal
Inter Milan
Benfica
Pot 4
Brugge
Olympique Marseille
Celtic
Glasgow Rangers
Maccabi Haifa
Copenhaguen
Viktoria Plzen
Dinamo Zagreb
Keep in mind that teams from the same country can’t face each other in the group stage, so Real Madrid will avoid all Atletico de Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla in this first stage of the competition. At the same time, that means that the potential opponents for Los Blancos in Pot 2 are quite strong.
HOW TO WATCH AND STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW
Date: 08/25/2022
Time: 18:00 CEST, 12:00pm EST.
Venue: Istanbul, Turkey.
Available Streaming: UEFA.com
