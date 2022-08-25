Karim Benzema wins UEFA Player of the Year award

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the 2022 UEFA Player of the Year award after his phenomenal 2021-2022 season where he conquered the Champions League title alongside his teammates.

Benzema scored 15 goals and delivered 1 assist in the 12 matches he played for Madrid during the 2021-2022 edition of the Champions League. The French attacker was the best player on the team who conquered the European title, so it’s clear that he deserved this award.

The French striker is expected to win the 2022 Ballon D’Or when the ceremony takes place in October. Benzema completed the best season of his career and was the best player in the world of football last campaign. Furthermore, Real Madrid also managed to have a very successful season, winning La Liga in dominating fashion while also shining in the Champions League.

Karim Benzema had been flying under the radar for too many years. Now it’s his time to collect awards.