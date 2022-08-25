Training Updates: Nacho, Vallejo, and Odriozola train indoors away from the group

Real Madrid held their regular training session today at Valdebebas as they continue preparations for their next game, which takes place this Sunday at 10pm CET vs Espanyol away from home.

In today’s session Carlo Ancelotti’s men did work in the gym before moving into pressing and ball distribution exercises outside. As always, the training concluded with scrimmages on reduced-sized parts of the pitch.

Everyone trained normally apart from three players — Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Ordriozola — who trained exclusively indoors away from the rest of the team.

Of course, this week Real Madrid welcomed back two key players from injury — Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes — who should feature vs Espanyol this weekend for the first time since playing in the European Super Cup vs Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10th, where Real Madrid lifted their first trophy of the season.

Managing Madrid will preview the game vs Espanyol this week in more detail.