Managing Madrid Podcast: The power of Raul; Casemiro’s all-time rank; Transfers; UCL draw live reaction

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

How big of a figure would Raul Gonzalez be as a manager?

Whats the plan for Raul?

Why did Xabi Alonso leave Real Madrid?

Would Yeremi Pino be a good signing?

Manchester United and Marco Asensio

Underrated La Liga moves

Barcelona claiming ‘illegal’ contracts

Long term Real Madrid captains

Why the costs of the renovations of Estadio Santiago Bernabeu have increased

Hot takes for this season

Casemiro’s all time DM rank among Real Madrid players

Live reaction to the UCL draw

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)