The Dream Thread: 26 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“Thanks for the joy that you’ve given me I want you to know I believe in your song And rhythm and rhyme and harmony You’ve helped me along, makin’ me strong Oh, give me the beat, boys, and free my soul I wanna get lost in your rock ‘n’ roll and drift away” - Drift Away

Here's your winner

Weighing in with 44 goals, 14 assists.. Top scorer in la liga, top scorer in the champions league. A true living legend of the game, Kareeeeeeem The Dreeeeeeeeam Benzema!!!

| The official UEFA POTY breakdown: pic.twitter.com/fVdiiVqZyh — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2022

Karim’s POTY margin of victory rightly demonstrates just how much he separated himself from the rest. That was a legendary season and worthy of the recognition.

Chasing ghosts

| Benzema: “The achievements and goals mean I'm not far behind the Real Madrid legends, and that gives me confidence, even though I know that reaching Cristiano's total is impossible. I’m focused on football, I have dreams like the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2022

Karim is likely going to go down as the 2nd greatest Real Madrid player of the 21st century behind Cristiano Ronaldo. It is incredible how the famed number 7’s legacy continues to inspire years after his depature.

The Robin takes flight

Vinicius lighting up the world stage again

Vinicius has already proved he is among the very best in the world. This could be the season he separates himself from everyone else. Yes, he is that talented and that dedicated and full of magic. I’m calling it.

The boss of bosses

Carletto's way wins

Carletto made his mark in the game decades ago as a player. He made history with Milan winning 2 Champions league titles along the way. He had capped that off by leading Real Madrid to La Decima in 2014. To be fair Carlo could have retired from football after each of those achievements. He returned to grace us once more with arguably the greatest champions league story of our lifetime.

| Carlo Ancelotti: “Thank you to UEFA for the award. What a night! It was an incredible run. I want to thank Sacchi, my teacher. I want to thank my players, the clubs, the fans, my family, my staff and the President.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2022

It is unlikely that a better champions league run will be manifested in our lifetime. The legends who were part of it and the fans who delighted in it have something like.. You just had to be there!

The Dream is alive.. A Por La 15th

The boys are gearing up for another assault of the club’s favourite competition. The hunger shown by the youngsters is something quite extraordinary in an age where most young players are more obsessed with appearances, the Real Madrid cohort are obsessed with delivery.

Vinicius and his fellow youngsters led by the equally indomitable spirit of Federico Valverde will once again seek to etch his name in the history books. The desire for success us palpable.

Real Madrid get a relatively smooth group stage arrangement. The 15th is a possibility even though winning the champions league is low probability stuff for most clubs. Real Madrid seem to almost toss a coin on it. That’s 5 wins in 8 years. It’s insane, let alone for a low probability competition like the Champions league.

Shout out to the kid who did his bit

Young Asensio was insane!

What could have been…



pic.twitter.com/m0CHqPRx3w — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) August 25, 2022

A tribute to Asensio is necessary amidst all the noise. We would do well to remember that the boy wasn’t a passenger all these years. If we can appreciate the likes of Nacho, LV and others who did not always get consistent minutes, surely we can tip the hat to Marco for the joyful moments he brought us.

| Ancelotti: “Asensio is looking to see if he can leave, if he doesn't, in September he will be a 100% Real Madrid player.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2022

There’s chance Asensio might leave. This shouldn’t be seen as an indictment on the player. The club has long struggled with reconstructing the squad and find themselves with an opportunity to move cetain players on in preparation for the next phase.

Figo

Figo: ”With everything I experienced at Madrid, I can say with 100% conviction that it was the right decision to join the club.”



[via The Figo Affair on @netflix] pic.twitter.com/3GsPFxJzDW — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 26, 2022

The pig’s head and all? Well, it is Real Madrid after all. One cannot always explain the illusion. I for one will always be grateful that Figo made the move. It was the stuff off dreams and quite fitting for the greatest club of all time.

That’s the spirit

The Daily Poll