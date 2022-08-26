Ancelotti reveals Asensio is considering leaving Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti talked to the Spanish media during Thursday’s ceremony in Instambul, where he was named UEFA’s Coach of the Year. Ancelotti revealed that Marco Asensio could still leave the club before the transfer window ends.

“Marco is looking at some options to leave the club. If he ends up staying, he will be 100% focused in Real Madrid and he will be my player. We have to wait until August 31st,” said Ancelotti.

Reports from Spain published this Thursday suggested that Manchester United are interested in the signing of Asensio, with the British club willing to offer €30 million for his transfer, per that same report.

If that were to be the case, Real Madrid would likely pull the trigger and sell the attacker, given that he’s not expected to be a relevant player this season and that he will become a free agent in the summer of 2023.