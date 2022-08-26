Drawing Board: The New Queen Of Madrid: Caroline Weir

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Caroline Weir, one of the best players in the world, was recently signed by Real Madrid Femenino, and has immediately made an impact. On August 21st, Weir scored the winner vs Manchester City in the 15th minute at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in a crucial Champions League qualifier. The Managing Madrid Las Blancas crew broke that game down extensively in both written and podcast form.

Weir was a huge signing, and has raised the team’s ceiling exponentially.

Here is Finn’s take on Real Madrid Feminino’s new queen, Caroline Weir: