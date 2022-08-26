Managing Madrid Podcast: Analyzing Real Madrid’s Champions League opponents + Live Q&A

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Our initial reaction to Real Madrid’s Champions League group

Will we struggle even though it’s an “easy” draw?

Trickiest game on the calendar?

New look RB Leipzig

How good are they actually?

Leipzig’s tactical identity

Key players of all 3 teams (Leipzig, Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk)

Christopher Nkunku

Timo Werner

Shakhtar’s wholesale changes

Marco Asensio situation

How many ‘pure 6s’ exist these days?

What happens to Barcelona if they don’t get out of the group stages?

Are we better equipped to break down low blocks without Casemiro?

Dani Ceballos’s best role

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)