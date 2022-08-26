Juanmi Latasa has chosen Getafe, will be sold while Real Madrid hold 50% of his rights — report

Real Madrid Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa has “chosen” Getafe according to a report in Marca today. Latasa, 21, will now likely join his Castilla predecessor Borja Mayoral at Getafe.

It is reported that Latasa will join the long line of Real Madrid players who will be sold while the club retains 50% of his rights. The young Spaniard therefore won’t be going out on loan, but rather go to a club that has invested rights to develop the player. It will be a similar deal to that of Victor Chust, Miguel Gutierrez, Luka Jovic, Mario Gila, and others who have departed.

Latasa, who scored 13 goals in 30 appearances under head coach Raul Gonzalez last season, has reportedly already signed his deal with Getafe, and has chosen them over another Madrid-based club, Rayo Vallecano.

It is expected that the deal will be made official soon, and it will be interesting to see how Latasa develops at Getafe.