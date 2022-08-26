 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

12 Real Madrid Femenino Players Called Up For International Duty

7 players have been selected for Spain.

By Parshva Shah and Om Arvind
Denmark v Spain: Group B - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022
Athenea del Castillo in Spanish colours
For the upcoming international break, twelve Real Madrid Femenino players have been called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming international break. The European teams will be competing in FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers.

Real Madrid are yet to begin their Primera Iberdrola campaign, but have secured wins against Sturm Graz and Manchester City in Round 1 of the qualifying phase of the Champions League.

Seven Real Madrid players (Misa, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira, Claudia Zornoza, Esther González, and Athenea del Castillo) have been called up by Spain coach Jorge Vilda for the upcoming qualifying fixtures against Hungary on September 2 and Ukraine on September 6.

Denmark coach Lars Søndegaard has chosen Sofie Svava but left out Caroline Møller Hansen. Denmark will play Montenegro on September 1.

Sandie Toletti (France) is another Madridista that has been called up.

France will play two games on September 2 and September 6 vs Estonia and Greece, respectively.

Kenti Robles will suit up for Mexico against New Zealand on September 2 and Angel City on September 5.

Caroline Weir will do the same for Scotland against the Netherlands (September 2) and the Faroe Islands (September 6).

Finally, Kathellen Sousa has been selected for Brazil for two matches against South Africa on September 2 and September 5.

