12 Real Madrid Femenino Players Called Up For International Duty

For the upcoming international break, twelve Real Madrid Femenino players have been called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming international break. The European teams will be competing in FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers.

Real Madrid are yet to begin their Primera Iberdrola campaign, but have secured wins against Sturm Graz and Manchester City in Round 1 of the qualifying phase of the Champions League.

Seven Real Madrid players (Misa, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira, Claudia Zornoza, Esther González, and Athenea del Castillo) have been called up by Spain coach Jorge Vilda for the upcoming qualifying fixtures against Hungary on September 2 and Ukraine on September 6.

‍ ¡¡Repasamos la de Jorge Vilda de cara a los últimos encuentros clasificatorios para el Mundial de 2023!!



⚽ España - Hungría | 2 de septiembre (21:00 horas).

⚽ España - Ucrania | 6 de septiembre (21:00 horas).#JugarLucharYGanar... ¡¡SIEMPRE!! pic.twitter.com/u4tww6vBkO — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 26, 2022

Denmark coach Lars Søndegaard has chosen Sofie Svava but left out Caroline Møller Hansen. Denmark will play Montenegro on September 1.

Truppen til VM-kvalifikation



Her er Kvindelandsholdets trup på 22 spillere til vores sidste VM-kvalifikationskamp mod Montenegro den 1. september



Amalie Vangsgaard er for første gang udtaget til Kvindelandsholdet. Stort tillykke med udtagelsen!#ForDanmark #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/rHzAZ2amMm — Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) August 22, 2022

Sandie Toletti (France) is another Madridista that has been called up.

La liste des 2️⃣3️⃣ Bleues pour ce premier rassemblement de la saison ! 2 matchs au programme :

le 02/09

le 06/09 #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/KKvx12Y2ce — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) August 25, 2022

France will play two games on September 2 and September 6 vs Estonia and Greece, respectively.

Les 2⃣ derniers matchs de qualification à la @FIFAWWC



⚡️ le 2 Septembre ⏰17h Tallinn

⚡️ le 6 Septembre ⏰ 20h45 Sedan



Rencontres à suivre sur @W9 #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/QMFRIbpxVe — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) August 25, 2022

Kenti Robles will suit up for Mexico against New Zealand on September 2 and Angel City on September 5.

Lista la convocatoria para enfrentar a y al Angel City FC en la Copa Angelina.



Aquí están los detalles https://t.co/bqB6F5N9zB#TuCanchaLaEligesTú I #HechoDeLosMexicanos pic.twitter.com/G40Vsj8kF9 — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) August 25, 2022

Caroline Weir will do the same for Scotland against the Netherlands (September 2) and the Faroe Islands (September 6).

Finally, Kathellen Sousa has been selected for Brazil for two matches against South Africa on September 2 and September 5.

Confira a lista completa das atletas da #SeleçãoFeminina convocadas para os amistosos de setembro. Vamos com tudo! pic.twitter.com/zRH3IbWjdN — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) August 26, 2022