Casemiro: “If it had happened three years ago, maybe I wouldn’t have this desire to change.”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, who changed clubs this month in a surprise transfer, spoke to ESPN to discuss his move to Manchester United, among other things. We’ve included the Real Madrid related parts of the interview below.

“As I said in my farewell at Real Madrid, I felt that it was an end of a cycle,” Casemiro told ESPN. “I had the sensation that I gave everything for that club. I’m 30 years old, I’m feeling so strong. I want to learn a lot. I want to learn new things. I want to change.

“If it had happened three years ago, maybe I wouldn’t have this desire to change. But I’m still 30 years old. So, this desire is too good for me. I’m feeling like a boy. I want to help, I want to play, I want to help the players. I want to help Manchester United.”

Casemiro was also asked about the fact that Manchester United aren’t in the Champions League, and why that didn’t deter him going there.

“Well, I have five [Champions League’s], right?” Casemiro laughed as he said it. “But, it’s not because I have five that I don’t want to win with Manchester. The Champions League is the most important championship and everyone wants to win it.

“But, as I said, the club was very nice with me since the first day, the coach as well, they left me very comfortable... These things are important. And sure if we will not be at the Champions League or win the Premier [League], I will be sad, very nervous. But we know it happens with a lot of work and dedication.”