Nueve : 27 August 2022

Perfect start

Can they make it 9 points out of 9 against Español?

What a show off..

Carletto's way.. Back to back Liga titles?

Real Madrid have started the season well collecting all points on offer after two games. The error-strewn performance away at Almeria yielded countless scoring opportunities in contrast to the more assured 4-1 beat down of Celta Vigo who were outmuscled, outrun and outsmarted by the merengues. The tactical displays in both games have been quite impressive. Ancelotti may yet have the blueprint to a la liga title defence.

Rudiger's place & Ferland’s offence

Rudi has found himself facing the challenge of breaking up a settled CB partnership. The unlikely saving grace for the towering German will be Ferland's woeful displays in the opposition half. Ancelotti needs to give Rudiger a chance to settle and if Ferland can be benched with minimal risk, the boss might fancy the idea.

Toni's control

Ancelotti will be very happy to have Kroos back in the XI. The boss was apoplectic at times during the first two games as the team struggled to hit the right notes particularly at the start of both games. Hopefully, Kroos will have the machine humming like it should.

Fede's stripes & Rodrygo's chance

Federico Valverde has earned his stripes and been rewarded with a staring place in Carletto's main XI. This of course places Rodrygo closer to the periphery than he would hope. The samba boy will have make the move up from rookie status by putting in more mature displays if he's to force his way into the XI.

Adventures of Miguel and Reinier

Miguel seems to be first choice LB for Girona at the moment. We ought to remember that Castilla is two tiers below La Liga. It is a significant leap for the youngster but one gets the impression he will grow into the role.

Reinier Jesus played 36 minutes in Girona's 0-1 defeat against Celta Vigo. #LoanWatch pic.twitter.com/XgeDznTFKk — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 26, 2022

Reinier's best position is known by the fates or mystics. The young attacker will be given chances but it is difficult to see how he will make his mark.

Celebrating the little maestro

27/08/2012



10 years of Luka Modrić at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/5u7tTM1VVF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 27, 2022

