UEFA release schedule for Champions League’s Group Stage

UEFA have published the final schedule for the upcoming Group Stage of the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League. The whole group stage will be condensed and played in a span of just two months because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This is the final schedule of the Group Stage for Madrid.

September 6th: Celtic-Real Madrid (21:00)

September 14th: Real Madrid-Leipzig (21.00)

October 5th: Real Madrid-Shakhtar (21:00)

October 11th : Shakhtar-Real Madrid (21.00)

October 25th: Leipzig-Real Madrid (21:00)

November 2nd: Real Madrid-Celtic (18:45 CET)

It will be important for Madrid to take advantage of the manageable draw for this group stage and coach Carlo Ancelotti will have many chances to keep his veterans fresh in what’s going to be a tough, busy first half of the season.

In fact, Real Madrid will play nine games in the month of October, so fans and players alike will have to get ready for an intense season.