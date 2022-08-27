 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Espanyol

Kroos and Rodrygo are back.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
UD Almeria v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday's away match against Espanyol.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeeper: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Toni Kroos and Rodrygo Goes are back. They both missed Madrid's last game against Celta Vigo and coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use them, as they will be fresh and ready to play.

Coach Ancelotti said during his press conference that Rodrygo will feature in the starting lineup more often this season, so perhaps he could send a message and give him the chance to prove his worth as a starter tomorrow. Other than that, it will be interesting to see how Tchouameni performs after his brilliant match against Celta.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/28/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Cornella - El Prat, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid