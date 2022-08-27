Luka Modric: “It has been ten seasons here, but I start each one as if it were the first.”

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric signed for the club 10 years ago today, on August 27th 2013. He wrote history with Real, became immortal, has aged better then the overwhelming majority of stars, and still looks like he can continue adding to his legacy for a few more years.

The Croatian gave an interview to AS and reflected on his 10 years at the club.

“Signing for Real Madrid has been one of the best decisions of my life,” Modric told AS. “Playing here is a dream that I don’t want to wake up from yet.

“It has been ten seasons here, but I start each one as if it were the first. This year we have already won four titles and we have many challenges ahead of us.”

Modric, who will again be a vital contributor to Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season, concluded the interview by expressing his gratitude.

“I feel the affection of Real Madrid every day. That’s why I try to return it in the field. The Bernabéu is very special to me.”