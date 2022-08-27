Real Madrid Castilla Draw Opening Match of the Season with Sergio Arribas Impressing

Real Madrid Castilla drew their first match of the season despite going ahead on two occasions. A late 93rd minute equalizer from Linares led to a 2-2 finish. Raul and his team will be disappointed to let two points drop at home, particularly in the Segunda B division where points at home are crucial.

Castilla is a fun team to watch this season with so many talented youngsters forming as part of the roster. Sergio Arribas is the most talented of the bunch. The diminutive playmaker is simply a class above. His technical quality stands out and his ability to dictate the tempo of the match both from the right wing and central positions makes him a leader on the pitch. Arribas will be crucial if Castilla are to get promoted this season, but it is bittersweet seeing a player of his level still playing in Segunda B. Carlo Ancelotti, who was in attendance, should look to integrate Arribas with first team minutes whenever possible. The Italian got to witness Arribas score the second Castilla goal of the game with a deft chip.

In addition to Arribas, Vinicius Tobias looked the part. The Brazilian is very comfortable on the ball and formed a good understanding with Peter as well as Arribas down the right flank. On the opposite flank, Bruno Iglesias, will be one to watch this season. The newly promoted youngster as long been heralded as one of the best in the Cantera. He had a few mouth-watering in-swinging crosses, but needed to see more of the ball. Pablo Ramon, who is now taking part in his third season with Castilla, looked assured in possession and was a joy to watch playing out of the back.

In typical Raul fashion, the coach was running up and down the sideline like a mad-man. He lives and breathes the games on the touchline. Very vocal and expressive with his players. Raul will be bitterly disappointed with the result and his team may have retreated into their box too early. It will be an early learning lesson as they move through the season.