Game time: 28 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

Aurelien continues to show he’s ready to mix it with the big boys. The young Frenchman will likely continue in his role as the anchor man for the time being.

Lukita y Rodrygo

The father and son combo of Modric and Rodrygo which gave us a spectacular equaliser in that memorable 2nd leg against Chelsea will be back together again against Espanol as Ancelotti looks to maintain a perfect start to the season.

️ @MrAncelotti: "Rodrygo role? He'll play an even more important role this season. This season he'll be in the starting XI more often, I think he can also be very useful on the LW, and alongside Karim as the main striker." — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 27, 2022

The boss of bosses has heaped some high praise on Rodrygo much unlike what the fans have suggested they see in Rodrygo. Rodrygo’s versatility allows him to play across the front line. He’s definitely shown efficacy on the RW and LW positions. Where we haven’t seen enough is at CF and SS. That is potentially where he could be most effective but those roles will be limited to alternative in-game strategies when chasing games.

Castilla gets off to sloppy start

FT: Castilla 2-2 RB Linense.



⚽️ Álvaro Rodríguez and Sergio Arribas.



Draw for Castilla in its first game of the season. The team was better all round and needed to win today, but conceded a goal from a corner in the dying moments of the game. pic.twitter.com/XLqztNiG6v — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 27, 2022

The Matchday Squad

| Real Madrid's squad to face Espanyol:



✅️ Rodrygo, Kroos

❌️ Nacho, Vallejo, Odriozola pic.twitter.com/i27Kg2rff6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 27, 2022

The return of Toni Kroos and Rodrygo should bolster Ancelotti’s options in midfield and attack. We have yet to discover what the new midfield will look like since the departure of Casemiro. So far, Tchouameni has been the automatic choice in lieu of the Fede or Camavinga. Toni Kroos has been mooted as a potential anchor/DLP by Ancelotti himself.

The Daily Poll

Triple poll

Defense

Poll Should Rudiger get a start? No. He should be eased in

It’s about time. Mendy needs a break

The back 4 is perfect so far. vote view results 15% No. He should be eased in (30 votes)

75% It’s about time. Mendy needs a break (147 votes)

9% The back 4 is perfect so far. (19 votes) 196 votes total Vote Now

Midfield

Poll Should Modric and Kroos continue to start together? No. We have better alternative combinations now

Yes. Experience trumps potential

We need more rotations

Modric-Tchouameni-Kroos will carry us through the season vote view results 15% No. We have better alternative combinations now (27 votes)

12% Yes. Experience trumps potential (22 votes)

44% We need more rotations (76 votes)

26% Modric-Tchouameni-Kroos will carry us through the season (46 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Attack