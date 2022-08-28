 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game time: 28 August 2022

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

Aurelien continues to show he’s ready to mix it with the big boys. The young Frenchman will likely continue in his role as the anchor man for the time being.

Lukita y Rodrygo

The father and son combo of Modric and Rodrygo which gave us a spectacular equaliser in that memorable 2nd leg against Chelsea will be back together again against Espanol as Ancelotti looks to maintain a perfect start to the season.

The boss of bosses has heaped some high praise on Rodrygo much unlike what the fans have suggested they see in Rodrygo. Rodrygo’s versatility allows him to play across the front line. He’s definitely shown efficacy on the RW and LW positions. Where we haven’t seen enough is at CF and SS. That is potentially where he could be most effective but those roles will be limited to alternative in-game strategies when chasing games.

Castilla gets off to sloppy start

The Matchday Squad

The return of Toni Kroos and Rodrygo should bolster Ancelotti’s options in midfield and attack. We have yet to discover what the new midfield will look like since the departure of Casemiro. So far, Tchouameni has been the automatic choice in lieu of the Fede or Camavinga. Toni Kroos has been mooted as a potential anchor/DLP by Ancelotti himself.

The Daily Poll

Triple poll

Defense

Poll

Should Rudiger get a start?

view results
  • 15%
    No. He should be eased in
    (30 votes)
  • 75%
    It’s about time. Mendy needs a break
    (147 votes)
  • 9%
    The back 4 is perfect so far.
    (19 votes)
196 votes total Vote Now

Midfield

Poll

Should Modric and Kroos continue to start together?

view results
  • 15%
    No. We have better alternative combinations now
    (27 votes)
  • 12%
    Yes. Experience trumps potential
    (22 votes)
  • 44%
    We need more rotations
    (76 votes)
  • 26%
    Modric-Tchouameni-Kroos will carry us through the season
    (46 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

Attack

Poll

Do you agree with Ancelotti’s assessment of Rodrygo?

view results
  • 44%
    Yes. He’s the most versatile attacker in the squad
    (80 votes)
  • 4%
    No. He’s not that good.
    (8 votes)
  • 1%
    We don’t need him unless there are injuries
    (2 votes)
  • 49%
    Yes. But he needs more opportunities to show it
    (88 votes)
178 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid