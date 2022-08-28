Espanyol vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Espanyol in what will be the last away game before heading back to the Santiago Bernabeu next weekend. Toni Kroos and Rodrygo are back with the team after missing the last match.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Espanyol predicted XI: Lecomte, Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Oliván, Darder, Exposito, Souza, Sanchez, Melamed, Joselu.

Coach Ancelotti said during the pre-match press conference that Rodrygo will feature in the starting lineup more often than he did last season, and he might as well prove it tonight. Kroos will likely be back in the lineup so this could be the first time we see the traditional 4-3-3 with Tchouameni replacing Casemiro alongside the German midfielder and Luka Modric.

Real Madrid should be the favorites to win, but Espanyol have the tools to be a threat offensively, so Los Blancos will need to be solid on defense if they want to succeed.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/28/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Cornella - El Prat, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.