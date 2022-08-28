Espanyol vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Espanyol and this one will be the team’s last away match before heading back to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Betis next weekend. Los Blancos have done very well away from the Spanish capital so far, collecting two solid wins against Almeria and Celta Vigo.

Toni Kroos and Rodrygo are back with the team. Rodrygo missed the first two games with muscle fatigue and could feature in the starting lineup tonight. This will be a very important season for him as the club gambled on him taking a leap and proving that he can be a starter and key contributor. Kroos will likely start alongside Kroos and Tchouameni as well.

The schedule is about to get tougher and busier for Los Blancos, so Ancelotti needs to make sure that he uses the depth he has. At the same time, some players need to build some chemistry, so important decisions lie ahead for the Italian coach.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/28/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Cornella - El Prat, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

