CONFIRMED lineups: Espanyol vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Espanyol in La Liga, the third of the 2022-2023 season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Lucasd Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Espanyol starting XI (TBC): Lecomte, Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Oliván, Darder, Exposito, Souza, Sanchez, Melamed, Joselu.

This will be the last away game before next Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have been very solid so far this season so they will try to keep it up against Espanyol, who should be a manageable for Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/28/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Cornella - El Prat, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

