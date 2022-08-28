 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rocío Gálvez called up to Spain for the upcoming 2023 FIFA WWC qualifiers

She replaces Mapi León.

By Yash_Thakur
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Jorge Vilda has named, Real Madrid defender, Rocío Gálvez, as a replacement for Mapi León in the Spain call-up for the upcoming FIFA WWC qualifiers. The Barcelona defender has suffered cervical discomfort and there is no exact timeline for her return.

The 25 year-old has made two appearances for senior national side with no starts to her name as of yet. The Real Madrid defender was a mainstay for Spain at the youth levels and will be looking to replicate some of that for the senior side despite competition for places.

Rocio will join the Spanish national camp on 29th August, ahead of Real Madrid’s season opener in the league against Villarreal on 11th September.

Spain are set to play two final qualifier games against Hungary (2nd September) and Ukraine (6th September) in the upcoming month . and sit top of their group with of flawless record of 6 wins out of 6.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid