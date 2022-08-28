Rocío Gálvez called up to Spain for the upcoming 2023 FIFA WWC qualifiers

Jorge Vilda has named, Real Madrid defender, Rocío Gálvez, as a replacement for Mapi León in the Spain call-up for the upcoming FIFA WWC qualifiers. The Barcelona defender has suffered cervical discomfort and there is no exact timeline for her return.

OFICIAL | @MapiLeon16 causa baja en la convocatoria de la @SEFutbolFem y será sustituida por @Galvez_Rocio.



➡️ La internacional del @realmadridfem se concentrará con el resto del equipo este lunes 29 de agosto en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. pic.twitter.com/D2z8w2LHVz — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 28, 2022

The 25 year-old has made two appearances for senior national side with no starts to her name as of yet. The Real Madrid defender was a mainstay for Spain at the youth levels and will be looking to replicate some of that for the senior side despite competition for places.

Rocio will join the Spanish national camp on 29th August, ahead of Real Madrid’s season opener in the league against Villarreal on 11th September.

Spain are set to play two final qualifier games against Hungary (2nd September) and Ukraine (6th September) in the upcoming month . and sit top of their group with of flawless record of 6 wins out of 6.