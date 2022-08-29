Managing Madrid Podcast: Espanyol Post-game; Castilla Corner

This episode of the Managing Madrid comes in two parts.

Part One, Espanyol post-game with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse:

Carlo Ancelotti’s back line

How the Antonio Rudiger - Eder Militao partnership functioned

Aurelien Tchouameni’s positioning

Breaking down the opening goal, and the genius of both Tcohuameni and Vinicius Jr in that play

And the goal conceded... Who was really to blame?

Why we’re not worried about Karim Benzema

Vinicius’s performance

Should Fede Valverde be playing on the right side in games like this?

More chest bumps, please

Thibaut Courtois’s distribution

Eduardo Camavinga and Rodygo Goes’s performances off the bench

Which outfield player would play keeper for us in an emergency?

Antonio Rudiger is non-negotiable

Carlo’s subs

Marco Asensio & Eden Hazard

Sergio Reguilon to Atletico Madrid

And more.

Part Two (53:30), Castilla Corner with Kristofer McCormack and Ruben Skjerping

Where to watch Castilla this season

Álvaro Rodríguez’ role after the departure of Latasa

Why is Arribas still at Castilla?

Will Real Madrid sign Vinícius Tobias on a permanent deal?

The chances of getting promoted

Iker Bravo

Raúl’s attacking options

Reguilón’s move to Atlético

Kris’ deleted tweet, running tracks and our favorite stadiums

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)