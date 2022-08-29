Managing Madrid Podcast: Espanyol Post-game; Castilla Corner

This episode of the Managing Madrid comes in two parts.
Part One, Espanyol post-game with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s back line
- How the Antonio Rudiger - Eder Militao partnership functioned
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s positioning
- Breaking down the opening goal, and the genius of both Tcohuameni and Vinicius Jr in that play
- And the goal conceded... Who was really to blame?
- Why we’re not worried about Karim Benzema
- Vinicius’s performance
- Should Fede Valverde be playing on the right side in games like this?
- More chest bumps, please
- Thibaut Courtois’s distribution
- Eduardo Camavinga and Rodygo Goes’s performances off the bench
- Which outfield player would play keeper for us in an emergency?
- Antonio Rudiger is non-negotiable
- Carlo’s subs
- Marco Asensio & Eden Hazard
- Sergio Reguilon to Atletico Madrid
- And more.
Part Two (53:30), Castilla Corner with Kristofer McCormack and Ruben Skjerping
- Where to watch Castilla this season
- Álvaro Rodríguez’ role after the departure of Latasa
- Why is Arribas still at Castilla?
- Will Real Madrid sign Vinícius Tobias on a permanent deal?
- The chances of getting promoted
- Iker Bravo
- Raúl’s attacking options
- Reguilón’s move to Atlético
- Kris’ deleted tweet, running tracks and our favorite stadiums
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)
Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
