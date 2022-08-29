Post-Game: 29 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A win against Espanyol

It was not an easy game yesterday, but the team got the job done. This was the first game of the KTM midfield. After many successful years with KCM, I am curious to see how they will work out together. Tchouaméni’s performance, as McTear pointed out, will definitely be a question for many games ahead. As in the last match, Tchouaméni didn’t fail to impress:

Tchouameni vs Espanyol:



• 83 touches.

• 94.5% pass accuracy.

• 3 chances created.

• 1 big chance created.

• 1 assist.



The standard. pic.twitter.com/O8QqyI47fy — TC (@totalcristiano) August 28, 2022

About Tchouaméni, Carlo has said the following:

I’m not surprised by Tchouaméni’s pass, we have to get used to his movements forward adjusting with the other two staying back.

The great energy from the bench

We all witnessed that in the last season, especially in those UCL magical nights of the remontadas and yesterday happened again. Camavinga and Rodrygo, with their energy, changed the game and helped Los Blancos to secure another victory. Carlo was asked about what was the problem:

We were very slow. We were not able to make good transitions in the beginning of the second half. For this, we decided to change the intensity of the game.

The next question mentioned that Real Madrid with energetic players seems to appear more in the pitch. Carlo answered:

Every game has its own history. We cannot know in advance. Maybe had I start with Camavinga and Rodrygo, we wouldn’t have had the control we had very well for 25 minutes in the first half. And had I put Kroos and Modric on in the second half, we wouldn’t have had the energy. Sometimes choosing the player is like betting. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I think today Real Madrid coach has betted well.

Hala Madrid y Nada Más.