Kroos: “Winning away is never easy and now we’ve done it three times”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talked to the Spanish media right after the team’s 1-3 win against Espanyol. Kroos was satisfied with Madrid’s performance and noted the fact that the team have won all of their games so far, even if they were all away from the Bernabeu.

“It’s to be expected that we encounter difficulties, especially away from home. Until their goal, we were in control of the game. We got that control back in the last half an hour. We could see that they were starting to get a bit tired and we took advantage of that. Winning away from home is never easy, but we’ve done it three times on the bounce. We’re very happy,” said Kroos.

The midfielder was asked about the team’s ability to fight through adversity now that the schedule is about to get much tougher and busier.

“It’s important to know how to dig in. Our opponents are always good quality and we’re going to have to face that every four days from now on. At times during the season we have to dig in and we know how to do that,” he explained.

Real Madrid will host Betis in their first home game of the season next Saturday. Betis have been the only other team in La Liga winning their first three games, so it will be important for Madrid to take that game seriously as Pellegrini’s side are in good form.