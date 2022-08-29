Real Madrid release drone footage of the new Bernabeu

Real Madrid are almost ready to host matches again. The first game of the season at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will be on September third vs Real Betis. Though the stadium renovations will be far from complete by then, strong progress is being made. The project has been going ahead full steam.

The plan is for the renovations to be complete in time for the 2023 - 2024 season. The new drone footage which the club released today shows the work that’s been done until now, like the installation of the museum beam as well as the greenhouse (which has six levels) which will help preserve the grass in order to hold events nearly every day of the year.

Towards the end of the video (below), you will also see the installation of the grass itself, which was laid over the course of 44 hours, and will be fresh and ready to be used in Real Madrid’s home opener vs Real Betis.