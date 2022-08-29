10 years ago today: Ronaldo flicks the ball over Pique; Real Madrid lift Super Cup

Unbelievably, 10 years have passed since the moment, but on this day in 2012, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2 - 1 at the Bernabeu and lifted the Spanish Super Cup after winning the tie on away goals (4 - 4 on aggregate).

In the most memorable moment of the match, Sami Khedira, under pressure, played a great pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, who then flicked the ball over Gerard Pique’s head with the back of his heel, before scoring past Victor Valdes.

But just before that, Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring, taking advantage of a great ball over the top of Barcelona’s defensive line from center-back Pepe.

Real Madrid’s official channel posted highlights from that match two years ago, and it’s interesting to revisit, and especially fun to remember Khedira’s good game:

Lionel Messi’s free-kick pulled one back for Barcelona, but it wasn’t enough to stop Real Madrid from lifting the trophy.

Where were you when this happened?