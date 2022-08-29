Managing Madrid Podcast: Hazard and Asensio dropped — hope for Arribas? PLUS: Tchouameni’s positioning, and more.

AUDIO:

VIDEO: (Coming shortly, check back)

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Vinicius Jr’s performance vs Espanyol

Why Aurelien Tchouameni’s ability to contribute in the final third can also be problematic

The roles of Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes against Espanyol

Ancelotti’s quote about Camavinga

The latest Hazard and Asensio

Hypotehtical striker scenarios last night

Is the dream Arribas alive?

The case for Arribas

Is Peter good enough?

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)