OFFICIAL: Iker Bravo joins Real Madrid Castilla on loan

The inevitable has officially become a reality: Iker Bravo, who has long been linked with joining Real Madrid, has now officially joined. The deal will be a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, and Bravo essentially replace Juanmi Latasa (who left the youth ranks for Getafe this summer) in Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla squad.

Bravo, 17, is highly promising. Real Madrid will have a purchase option on him at the end of the season if they like what they see from him.

Bayer Leverkusen released this statement today:

The Spain U19 international Iker Bravo is joining Champions League winners and Super Cup winners Real Madrid from Bayer 04 Leverkusen with immediate effect. The Bundesliga club have agreed a 12-month loan with the Madrid club. The 17-year-old centre forward joined Leverkusen from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. Bravo scored seven goals in 14 games for the Leverkusen U19s last season and he also played for the Bayer 04 first team in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup.

Bravo could make his debut for Castilla as soon as this Sunday.