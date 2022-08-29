What we learned about Real Madrid in the past 24 hours

These observations — where I look at Real Madrid’s history, its players on loan, Castilla, tactical tidbits, and other relevant thoughts — are now a regular thing. All previous editions can be found here.

Reflecting on Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance on Sunday night against Espanyol has been interesting. We had spend so much time this summer discussing whether or not the French midfielder can fill the Casemiro role — whether he’s a destroyer, quarter-back, or box-to-box player — and while, to some extent, he’s all three of those things, the dialogue should’ve been more about how Real Madrid can change their style of play with Tchouameni ushering a new era that may not require a destroyer.

Last night Tchouameni played like Casemiro, but not like the way we remember Casemiro. It was less destroying and more attacking. When Zinedine Zidane was at the helm, he would often have Casemiro play ahead of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. That wrinkle masked Casemiro’s lack of ability to resist pressure deep, and on top of that, the Brazilian was actually really good at getting forward.

On last Friday’s podcast, a Patron on the Zoom call asked us “With Casemiro gone, will that allow us to break down low blocks better?” The answer is unequivocally ‘no’ for one main reason: Casemiro was actually a cheat code against low blocks because his runs into the box created numerical superiority, and with it, complete mayhem. He was an extra threat on crosses, and his runs to the top of the box created shooting opportunities. Sergio Ramos was used the same way, and whether you think jettisoning Casemiro and Ramos into the box lacks conventional tactical ingenuity doesn’t matter so much because it often worked.

Of course, often it did not, and when it didn’t, it had many defensive dominoes that hurt the team’s structure defending in transition, and in those games in particular, there was always a sound argument to be made that an extra creator or unpredictable line-breaker in the team would’ve made more sense.

What we saw from Tchouameni last night was more akin to the advanced version of Casemiro, and not the one that ‘destroys’ and protects Zone 14, and I’m curious to see how his role evolves.

Against Espanyol, Tchouameni’s quick-thinking to move quickly off-ball after making an initial forward pass to Fede Valverde before playing it through to Vinicius unlocked a goal for Real Madrid. Outside of that, he made several off-ball sprints into the box to drag defenders away for Karim Benzema.

But sending the team’s shield forward meant Espanyol had a ton of space to run into behind Real Madrid’s midfield, and it was a combination of that, plus Diego Martinez recognizing it and implementing a much more aggressive press — and line — which shifted momentum in his team’s favour while also earning an equalizer.

It’s a work in progress. It should be noted that Tchouameni can play as an anchor. Casemiro set the bar high by being the best ball-winner of his generation, but Tchouameni is an elite defensive midfielder on the defensive side of things.

But while the talent is there, the organization of the midfield may take time. The synergy between him, Modric, and Kroos was there on offense. The formation of the double pivot between those three would form naturally in the build-up phase, and every combination was used in the flow of the play. There was an interchangeability to them and the three midfielders worked well in tight-knit spaces to progress the ball.

But fluidity on offense can be detrimental on defense, especially if you don’t have a plan in place to counter-press to avoid treading water defending in transition, and that’s where progress will need to be made.

Some other notes from the past 24 hours