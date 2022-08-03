OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Sign Sandie Toletti

Real Madrid have officially signed Sandie Toletti. The French international arrives on a free transfer after spending two seasons with rivals Levante. Previously, she was a part Montpellier’s youth side, where she spent seven years as a first-team player.

Toletti has picked up 34 appearances for the France National Team, having made her debut as an 18-year-old in 2013 in a 6-0 win against Poland. Even though that occurred close to a decade ago, she didn’t make a single appearance between 2018-2020 owing to injuries. However, she has become an integral part of the national team after making her comeback in February 2021, having made 18 appearances since then.

She was nominated as the best player at the Under-17 and the Under-19 World Cups in 2012 and 2013 respectively, with France winning both of those tournaments.

Toletti is a box-to-box midfielder with a wide-ranging skillset. Although she is not a number six, she is capable of playing the role in emergency situations thanks to her sublime defensive package. On the ball, she is a capable distributor and strong carrier. Off of it, she is an elite mover, preferring to both facilitate quick combinations down the wings and make runs off-the-shoulder.

Sandie Toletti 19-20 & 18-19 season:



I am a big fan of Toletti & it's been a pleasure to watch her fit & firing at Levante. She is so good on the ball, always looking to move the ball forward & her work-rate off the ball is great as well



One of the mids I really enjoy watching! pic.twitter.com/ATHVQGTWgc — Yash (@Odriozolite) July 3, 2021

The 27-year-old should slot right into Alberto Toril’s double pivot and revive the old partnership she had with Zornoza at Levante. Toletti would also be superb as an interior across from Caroline Weir if Toril decided to go that route. One would imagine that the new signing would be a starter, providing serious competition to the likes of Teresa Abelleira and possibly Maite, depending on how the latter is used.