BAILANDO POR EL FUTURO: 3 August 2022

Dancing Dancing - Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

BAILANDO POR EL FUTURO!!

Dear MM,

I’ll be honest it’s been an extremely slow news day today....so on this edition of the Daily Merengue, we will continue to appreciate one of the next generation of midfielders.

- Juninho

Camavinga Time?

For all you Camavinga-stans and followers of La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos’ subsidiary the Le Chapelle du St. Camavinga, Marca is reporting encouraging news regarding our young midfielder. Carlo Ancelotti has been impressed with Camavinga’s preseason work and has told the yute that he should expect an important role in the following season.

Camavinga....is it almost your time?

Have Our Prayers Been Answered?

I’d take this rumor with a grain of salt. However, recent reports that Carlo will consider rotating more frequently this upcoming year with our talented youngsters. This makes sense given the mid-season World Cup as well as the multiple competitions Madrid will feature in. But this will extremely depend on early results.

The Search Continues

Despite MM and Real Madrid twitter’s incessant demands to sign a back-up striker for Karim Benzema, today’s reports show that Florentino Perez is still unmoved by the fandoms pleas.

Appreciation Post:

Choo Choo Aurélien Tchouaméni (aka Chewy)

Let’s cause some drama.....

Poll

Which young midfielder has the highest potential?

