BAILANDO POR EL FUTURO: 3 August 2022

I’ll be honest it’s been an extremely slow news day today....so on this edition of the Daily Merengue, we will continue to appreciate one of the next generation of midfielders.

Camavinga Time?

For all you Camavinga-stans and followers of La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos’ subsidiary the Le Chapelle du St. Camavinga, Marca is reporting encouraging news regarding our young midfielder. Carlo Ancelotti has been impressed with Camavinga’s preseason work and has told the yute that he should expect an important role in the following season.

| Carlo Ancelotti has told Camavinga that he will be a VERY important player this season and will have more minutes than last season. @marca pic.twitter.com/hK7zIOT3ZM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 2, 2022

I’d take this rumor with a grain of salt. However, recent reports that Carlo will consider rotating more frequently this upcoming year with our talented youngsters. This makes sense given the mid-season World Cup as well as the multiple competitions Madrid will feature in. But this will extremely depend on early results.

❗️Ancelotti will rely on the youngsters far more this season, the ‘B team’ like in 2016/17 is an idea. @marca pic.twitter.com/suyB5WK6SE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 2, 2022

The Search Continues

Despite MM and Real Madrid twitter’s incessant demands to sign a back-up striker for Karim Benzema, today’s reports show that Florentino Perez is still unmoved by the fandoms pleas.

| @AlbertoPereiro: “Real Madrid are not in a hurry, they don’t want to sign a player for the sake of it. If they don’t find a suitable attacker this summer, they will look in the winter. They know the schedule is tough this season.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 2, 2022

Choo Choo Aurélien Tchouaméni (aka Chewy)

