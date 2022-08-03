Managing Madrid Podcast: Next season’s tactics; back-up striker; finalized roster

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

This year’s pre-season vibe

More reflection on the Juventus game

Seeing Toni Kroos thrive vs Juve in a different scheme

Can we sustain the press next season?

Miguel Gutierrez to Girona

Borja Mayoral’s journey and bad timing / luck

Benjamin Seska and Armando Broja

How does Charles de Ketalaere affect Brahim Diaz at AC Milan?

Takfusa Kubo’s pre-season games

Should we sign someone before waiting for someone to leave?

The squad for next season

Player registration

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)