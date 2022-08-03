Real Madrid won’t make a final decision about Asensio’s future until the end of the window -sources

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio is still in the market, even if Los Blancos are not desperate about selling him. The future of the Spanish attacker won’t be decided until the very end of the transfer window and Real Madrid will sell the player if a good offer comes their way even if that happens right at the deadline, club sources told Managing Madrid.

That clearly means that Real Madrid are confident about their roster for the upcoming season even if Asensio were to leave. Los Blancos know that coach Carlo Ancelotti values Fede Valverde’s impact on the right wing and Rodrygo will also compete with the Uruguayan midfielder for minutes on that spot, so while keeping Asensio would be good for depth purposes, losing him without signing a replacement would not be a disaster for the club.

The likelihood of Asensio leaving the club this summer is not very high. Real Madrid want at least €30 million and the player is confident about his chances of playing for Spain in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup even if he stays in the Spanish capital. As things stand right now, Real Madrid fans should expect Asensio to stay in the club this summer.