Former Real Madrid goalkeeper trainer Villiam Vecchi passes away

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper trainer Villiam Vecchi has passed away. Vecchi was 73 years old and was a member of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff during his first tenure in the club.

Real Madrid published a statement about Vecchi’s passing.

Real Madrid C. F., it President and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Villiam Vecchi, Real Madrid’s goalkeeper coach from 2013 to 2015.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and send its love and sympathy to his family, his teammates, his clubs and loved ones.

During his two seasons as part of the Real Madrid coaching staff with Carlo Ancelotti as coach, Villiam Vecchi won 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup and 1 Copa del Rey.

Villiam Vecchi passed away at the age of 73. May he rest in peace.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Managing Madrid would like to extend its condolences to Villiam Vecchi’s family and friends.