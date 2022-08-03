Discussion: Next season’s press and back-up strikers

This was a small clip for this week’s ‘Tuesday Tapas’ which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode also touched on the overall pre-season vibe, Miguel Gutierrez’s fit at Girona, Borja Mayoral’s sale, tactics and squad construction next season, early takeaways from Takefusa Kubo’s pre-season, and more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss whether or not Real Madrid can sustain an aggressive press and possession scheme next season, and a couple names (Benjamin Sesko, Armando Broja) that have been floating around as back-up striker options:

