Real Madrid Femenino’s Preseason Schedule Released

Real Madrid Femenino have taken care of business off the pitch pretty well, securing the signings of Caroline Weir, Naomie Feller, and Sandie Toletti.

Now, it’s time for coach Alberto Toril to work out his combinations and train a side that should at least do better than they did in the previous two seasons. Having been appointed as a manager mid-season in 2021/22, Toril will have preseason to formulate the best strategies ahead of new campaign.

Here are the four games that Madrid will play over the coming weeks:

Programados un total de 4 amistosos para el @realmadridfem antes de la ronda 1 de #UWCL



Osasuna (5 agosto)

Real Sociedad/Levante (7 agosto)

Slavia Praga (10 agosto)

Sparta Praga (13 agosto) pic.twitter.com/F8cvmrgKmm — Paula Martínez (@paumtnez_) August 3, 2022

First up, Real Madrid will take on Osasuna in the Copa Sentimento on Tuesday, August 5 in Tajonar. Then, they will face either Real Sociedad or Levante on August 7 depending on the results of the first round of games.

Finally, the team will visit the Czech Republic to cap off their preseason with two games at the Stadion SK Prosek: vs. SK Slavia Praha Ženy on August 10 and AC Sparta Praha on August 13.

Real Madrid will contest their first official game of the season against SK Strum Graz in the First Preliminary Semi-Final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on August 18.