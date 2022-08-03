UEFA’s offside technology to debut in Super Cup match

UEFA will reportedly implement their new semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) in the Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki on August 10, according to MARCA.

It’s UEFA’s latest attempt to help referees track offsides with the assistance of semi-automated technology. The system is reportedly supported by about a dozen cameras that can locate almost 30 different body points on a player while a match is in session. It will be located on the perimeter of the pitch.

SAOT will reportedly be used in the Champions League next season as well. UEFA claims they have completed almost 200 tests of the technology within the last two seasons and is ready for match action as confirmed by UEFA chief referee Roberto Rosetti.

“UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees. This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and accurately, improving the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions. The system is ready to be used in official matches and implemented in each venue of the Champions League.”