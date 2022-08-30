Open Thread: 30 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail.

The Bernabéu

SPECTACULAR drone footage of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium works! pic.twitter.com/VrvgYOKoUq — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 29, 2022

Alaba as LB vs Espanyol

Matt Wiltse wrote a nice piece about Alaba’s role in the game vs Espanyol. It is worth checking it out to see how Alaba, our LB vs Espanyol, was found in several different positions during game. As Matt put it, “Alaba has comfort in any space — on the touchline, back to goal, building out from the back facing the whole of the pitch, or receiving in clogged central channels”. Matt shows that Alaba’s versatility can really be a new asset to us this season.

Will Asensio stay?

| There are no direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Arsenal, but the relationship with Jorge Mendes is always very good, so it could be a last-minute idea. But at the moment there is not negotiations. Asensio is looking for an opportunity. @FabrizioRomano — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 29, 2022

The game changers