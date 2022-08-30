 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 30 August 2022

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Bernabéu

Alaba as LB vs Espanyol

Matt Wiltse wrote a nice piece about Alaba’s role in the game vs Espanyol. It is worth checking it out to see how Alaba, our LB vs Espanyol, was found in several different positions during game. As Matt put it, “Alaba has comfort in any space — on the touchline, back to goal, building out from the back facing the whole of the pitch, or receiving in clogged central channels”. Matt shows that Alaba’s versatility can really be a new asset to us this season.

