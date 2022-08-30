Real Madrid will play nine matches in October

Real Madrid’s schedule is about to get very, very busy. Los Blancos are going to start playing twice every week, and while they will have a FIFA break in the second half of September, they will play no less than nine games during the month of October.

The schedule was always going to be a hot topic for the 2022-2023 season due to the winter FIFA World Cup, and now Los Blancos will have to get ready for what’s ahead:

Real Madrid’s nine games in October

Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar

Getafe vs Real Madrid

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Elche vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Girona

As you can see, there’s a tough, crucial stretch, when Madrid will visit Shakhtar, host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season and then host Sevilla a week later. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make sure that his players are both healthy and fresh this month, as he will be forced to make some rotations.

Real Madrid’s depth will be tested.