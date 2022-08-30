Real Sociedad Exploring Alvaro Odriozola Return—Report

The opportunity of a return to Real Sociedad for Alvaro Odriozola has opened up late in the market, according to a report from San Sebastian based Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Real Sociedad’s sporting director, Roberto Olabe, has been photographed this morning travelling to Madrid. The Basque club is looking to negotiate a loan offer, but does not rule out the possibility of a permanent transfer or an option-to-buy. Odriozola is reportedly open to a return to San Sebastian and would love to wear the blue and white of La Real once again.

In addition to the Odriozola incorporation, Real Sociedad is attempting to wrap up a deal for Almeria stirker, Umar Sadiq. Both deals would solidify the squad and replace vacant holes left by Alexander Isak and Zaldua. After a solid year with Fiorentina in Serie A last season, Odriozola will want to continue playing and will find minutes hard to come by at Real Madrid with both Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez ahead of him in the right back pecking order. Even Antonio Rudiger has played minutes in that position and Nacho Fernandez is always an option at any spot along the backline. Given the plethora of options, Odriozola’s best opportunity for playing time may be to move back home to Real Sociedad.