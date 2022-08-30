Raul’s daughter, Maria Gonzalez, signs for Real Madrid’s youth team

Real Madrid legend and current Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez Blanco has just registered his daughter, Maria Gonzalez Redondo, in Real Madrid Femenino’s (La Fabrica Blanca) academy. Maria, 12, is a striker, and will be playing under the tutelage of Roberto Tomas after spending three seasons at Olympia Las Rozas from 2019 - 2022.

Maria is Raul’s youngest child, and was born in December of 2009, which was Raul’s last season at Real Madrid. She is a forward just like her father, and is Raul’s fifth child after four boys: Jorge, Hugo, Hector, and Mateo (the latter two of which are twins).

Real Madrid have included Maria on their official website here among the Cadet:

DATOS PERSONALES Nombre María González Redondo Lugar de nacimiento Madrid Fecha de nacimiento 04/12/2009 Posición Delantera