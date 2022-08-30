 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raul’s daughter, Maria Gonzalez, signs for Real Madrid’s youth team

Real Madrid legend and current Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez Blanco has just registered his daughter, Maria Gonzalez Redondo, in Real Madrid Femenino’s (La Fabrica Blanca) academy. Maria, 12, is a striker, and will be playing under the tutelage of Roberto Tomas after spending three seasons at Olympia Las Rozas from 2019 - 2022.

Maria is Raul’s youngest child, and was born in December of 2009, which was Raul’s last season at Real Madrid. She is a forward just like her father, and is Raul’s fifth child after four boys: Jorge, Hugo, Hector, and Mateo (the latter two of which are twins).

Real Madrid have included Maria on their official website here among the Cadet:

DATOS PERSONALES

Nombre

María González Redondo

Lugar de nacimiento

Madrid

Fecha de nacimiento

04/12/2009

Posición

Delantera

TRAYECTORIA

Olympia Las Rozas (2019-2022)

Categorías inferiores del Real Madrid:

-Cadete (2022- )

