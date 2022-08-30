Nacho rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has rejoined the squad in Tuesday’s training session and will be available when the team hosts Betis next Saturday. Nacho missed the previous game against Espanyol due to a small muscle injury.

Nacho won’t be expected to start but having him back gives coach Carlo Ancelotti more depth on defense, something which could be very important going forward, especially considering how busy the schedule is going to get over the next few weeks.

Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are still training away from the group and the club would probably want to find a new team for them, something quite unlikely at the moment. Odriozola appeared to be a target for some Premier League clubs in recent weeks but it looks like those teams dropped their interest, meaning that he could be forced to stay in the Spanish capital and be the team’s third right-back.