Managing Madrid Podcast: Miguel, Brahim, Castilla, and more.

Kiyan and Matt are back with this week’s Tuesday Tapas

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Matt’s new WIFI!
  • Miguel Gutierrez’s press resistancy
  • His progress on defense
  • Reinier Jesus vs Celta
  • Luka Jovic vs Napoli
  • The Antonio Blanco Cadiz experience
  • Takefusa Kubo vs Elche
  • CDK vs Brahim
  • Matt’s notes from the Castilla game
  • And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

