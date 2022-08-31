Asensio decides to stay at Real Madrid -report

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has decided to stay at the club for another season and will not sign for any other club during this transfer window, according to a report from El Chiringuito. Asensio will then let his contract expire and leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023, per that same report.

Asensio had been rumored to be on his way out of Real Madrid all summer long and the club appeared to want him gone too. However, Asensio’s value in the market wasn’t high enough and Madrid did not receive any quality offers for the attacker.

The player himself wanted to leave as his participation in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup is in jeopardy due to the lack of relevant minutes with his club. However, it’s true that he might get a few chances off the bench once the transfer window ends, mainly due to the lack of depth on Madrid’s offensive line.