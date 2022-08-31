Drawing Board: Rudiger’s Aerodynamic Sprint

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid’s new signing, is already a fan favourite. He is elite on defense and great on the ball. Of note, Rudiger always causes a stir on social media every time he goes on a full-fledged sprint. He runs in an unorthodox manner, with his head tilted back. His legs do the rest, and Finn’s theory is that Rudiger is well-versed — ahead of us mere mortals — in the laws of aerodynamics.

Here’s Finn’s take on the famous Rudiger sprint: