Real Madrid Training: New technology to practice free-kicks

Real Madrid held their second training session of the week today at Valdebebas as they continue preparations for their first home match of the season: A match vs Real Betis on Saturday (4:15pm CET).

Today’s session started off in the gym before the players moved outside to perform strength and resistance exercises as well as pressing and ball circulation drills. As always, the training concluded with scrimmages at the end.

Everyone trained normally apart from Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo, who trained individually outdoors.

A cool new thing

Real Madrid released a video of various players — Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao — practicing free-kicks while facing an artificial wall.

The wall is different from usual free-kick barriers in that you can program it to different heights and different jumping elevations in order to simulate what Real Madrid’s upcoming opponent might do. It’s a technology that PSV and Lyon have already implemented, and now Real Madrid are incorporating.

Here’s the video: