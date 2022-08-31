Villarreal considering Alvaro Odriozola move -report

Villarreal are considering a late move for Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola, according to a report published today on MARCA. Villarreal’s own right-back Juan Foyth will be out for the next two months and Villarreal are exploring the market to find a replacement, per that same report.

Odriozola is on Real Madrid’s transfer block and the club has been wanting to get rid of his contract for months. The defender spent the last season on loan with Fiorentina and appeared to have increased his value a bit, but ultimately no club has been willing to sign him this summer.

The Spanish right-back would be the team’s third option at right-back behind both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, and even if those two defenders were to be unavailable, coach Carlo Ancelotti could deploy either Rudiger or Nacho at that spot. Odriozola is clearly expendable for Real Madrid and the club will have to wait and see if Villarreal’s interest is real.