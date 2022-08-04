Daily Thread: 4 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Ye’ Good ‘Ol Smash + Grab

Iker Bravo, a 17-year old (potentially sensational) Spanish ST at Bayern Leverkusen, appears to be signing with Atletico Madrid UNLESS recent Diario AS reports can be verified that Real Madrid are attempting to hijack the deal.

| Real Madrid intend to ‘snatch’ Iker Bravo despite Atletico Madrid having an agreement with him. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/XMSkajCQJe — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 3, 2022

I honestly know nothing about this kid and understand this would be a signing for Castilla. But here’s a random highlight reel for you all to view. Overreactions are welcomed!

Back to Business...

After two days off, the team has returned to the practice field to prepare for next week’s UCL Supercup match.

Alaba Is Simply Cool

Another Appreciation Post: “Our Young Brazilian Star”

Should Casemiro Be Worried?

Recent reports state that Carlo Ancelotti has reassured Casemiro of his starting position in the team. Although Tchouameni will likely start a multitude of games, Casemiro will be given the advantage in big games. Still...maybe Casemiro should be a little worried? Tchouameni will likely be fresher after the WC (to my knowledge he isn’t a nailed in starter for France), he is more press resistant, arguably more athletic, and simply offers more on the ball. If Rudiger and Mendy can solidify our defense structure, could Tchouameni potentially displace Casemiro?!

| Tchouaméni will start many games this upcoming season but Casemiro has an ‘advantage’ on him in big games. @RodrigoFaez — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 3, 2022

Let’s cause some MORE drama.....