Managing Madrid Podcast: Four takeaways from Real Madrid’s pre-season

The most interesting Carlo Ancelotti post-game quotes from pre-season

How different will next year’s starting XI be?

Will there be any dramatic squad changes?

Ancelotti’s league record

The whole weird Antonio Rudiger left-back thing

Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo

Jesus Vallejo and Nacho Fernandez

The lack of Castilla players on the tour

And more.

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)